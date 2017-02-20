Two Tigers finish on medal stand

February 20, 2017 – Two new names will be added to the honor board in the Excelsior Springs wrestling room after two medal winning performances at the MSHSAA Class 2 Wrestling Championships last week.

Senior Austin Morgan and sophomore Hunter Williams each earned their first career state medal after strong performances at state.

Morgan claimed fourth place in the 145-pound bracket and Williams finished fifth at 113 pounds. Freshman Ethan Day made his first trip to state and went 1-2.

“I couldn’t be more pleased with the kids,” Coach Rick Schwab said. “We brought three down and two of them are getting medals.”

READ THE FULL STORY IN THE TUESDAY, FEB. 21 ISSUE OF THE STANDARD

-Bryce Mereness

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!