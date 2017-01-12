Williams tackles the Browns next season

Gregg Williams will soon be stepping up his defensive coaching game as the Excelsior alumni moves his NFL career from LA to Cleveland next season.

Entering his 27th year in the NFL, Williams is tasked with improving the NFL’s No. 31 defense last season, the 1-15 Cleveland Browns.

Williams spent the last three seasons with the Rams, the first two in St. Louis before moving with the team to Los Angeles this past offseason. Williams’ defense ranked No. 9 in the NFL in yards per game this year despite the Rams 4-12 record. The Rams gave up 337 yards per game on defense, an improvement of more than 30 yards per game from their 2015 campaign which ranked 23rd in the league.

The decreased yards per game were offset by allowing four more points per game, which ranked the Rams 23rd this year in scoring defense. Cleveland came in 30th, allowing 28.2 points per contest.

One of Williams’ challenges will be adapting the Browns personnel to his 4-3 base defense. The Browns ran a 3-4 front at teams this season but will have the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

-Bryce Mereness

