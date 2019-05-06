The Clay-Ray Veterans Association recently fixed the broken flag pole by their memorial.
Joseph Ruckman, US Navy Veteran, said he received a call advising flags lay on the ground. After investigating the pole, they found a broken part at the top of the pole, causing the ropes to fall inside the pole and dropped the flags onto the ground. The pulley system, which Ruckman said he described as complicated, run inside the pole.
Kelly Lyons with Ameren came to assist in fixing the flagpole. Lyons brought his boom lift and assisted in fixing the pulley system. Ruckman said they appreciate Lyons very much.
Five times a year, Ruckman helps the association puts up flags around town to remind the community of their freedoms. Flags go up on Memorial Day, Flag Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day and Veterans Day.
“It’s important to the town because it’s a reminder not just to us, as veterans, but to people in the town that they are part of the nation,” Ruckman said.
Ruckman said that the association hopes to change out more of the flagpole systems shortly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.