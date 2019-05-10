The Excelsior Springs Hospital provided The Standard with the following list of assisted living facilities.

Addington Place Shoal Creek - assisted living and memory care

816-407-9667

9601 N. Tullis Drive

Kansas City, Missouri,M 64157

Autumn Woods

816-587-2263

5500 N. W.Houston Lake Dr.

Kansas City, Missouri 64151

Avonlea Cottage Retirement Apartments - Apt., Studio,1 bedroom; Meals, nursing, all meals, utilities, transportation; Have pull cords in apts; residents go to dining hall 3 meals/day

816 454-7755

2801 N. E. 60th Street

Gladstone, Missouri 64119

Benton House at Staley Hills - assisted living and memory care

816-379-3899

11071 N Woodland Ave

Kansas City, Missouri 64155

Benton House of Tiffany Springs - assisted living and memory care

816-533-7787

5901 NW 88th Street

Kansas City, Missouri 64154

BristolManor - Several locations in Missouri

816-386-5507

178 Walnut Street

Weston, Missouri 64151

Cedars of Liberty - residential care, all meals provided. Medication Mgmt

816-781-7600

200 West Ruth Ewing Road

Liberty, Missouri 64068

Garden Village - Minimum care- emergency lights, meds. Apt: Studio 1bedroom-all meals provided. Will assist in bathing, do linens and laundry for extra fees through home health agency on site.

816-436-5555

8550 N. Granby

Kansas City, Missouri

Heritage Village of Gladstone - residential care,all meals provided and personal care assistance as needed. (Offer adult day care on site)

816-454-5130

3000 NE 64th Street

Gladstone, MO ·64119

Heritage Village of Platte City

816-858-2804

15 Wallingford Dr

Platte City, Missouri 64079

Linden Woods Village - Independent and assisted living apartments

816-268-4000

2901 NE 7200 Street

Gladstone, Missouri 64119

McCrite Plaza - senior living at Briarcliff, Assisted living and Independent luxury apartments

816-888-7930

1201 NW Tullison Road

Kansas City, Missouri 64116

Oak Pointe of Keamey - Assisted living and memory care

816-744-8116

200 East Meadowbrook Drive

Kearney, Missouri 64060

Our Lady of Mercy Country Home - Assisted Living apartments and residential care apts.

816-781-5711

2115 Maturana Drive

Liberty, Missouri 64068

Primrose Retirement - Independent living but with housekeeping,3 meals daily,24 hr emergency call

816-468-8282

8559 N line Creek Pkwy

Kansas City, Missouri 64154

Stonecrest at Burlington Creek - Assisted living and memory care

816-505-3030

5901 NW 63rd Terrace, Suite 175

Kansas City, Missouri,M 64151

The Gardens at Barry Road - Assisted living and memory care

816-584-3200

8300 NW Barry Road

Kansas City, Missouri 64153

The Oxford Grand - Assisted living and memory care

816-787-0086

8280 N Tullis Ave

Kansas City, Missouri 64158

Westbrook Care Center - Assisted Living apartments and residential care apts.

816-628-2222

401Platte Clay Way

Kearney, Missouri 64060

Wexford Place - Assisted living apartments and Memory Care apts.

816-587-5700

816-587-5400

6460 N Cosby Ave

Kansas City, Missouri 64151

