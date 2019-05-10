The Excelsior Springs Hospital provided The Standard with the following list of assisted living facilities.
Addington Place Shoal Creek - assisted living and memory care
816-407-9667
9601 N. Tullis Drive
Kansas City, Missouri,M 64157
Autumn Woods
816-587-2263
5500 N. W.Houston Lake Dr.
Kansas City, Missouri 64151
Avonlea Cottage Retirement Apartments - Apt., Studio,1 bedroom; Meals, nursing, all meals, utilities, transportation; Have pull cords in apts; residents go to dining hall 3 meals/day
816 454-7755
2801 N. E. 60th Street
Gladstone, Missouri 64119
Benton House at Staley Hills - assisted living and memory care
816-379-3899
11071 N Woodland Ave
Kansas City, Missouri 64155
Benton House of Tiffany Springs - assisted living and memory care
816-533-7787
5901 NW 88th Street
Kansas City, Missouri 64154
BristolManor - Several locations in Missouri
816-386-5507
178 Walnut Street
Weston, Missouri 64151
Cedars of Liberty - residential care, all meals provided. Medication Mgmt
816-781-7600
200 West Ruth Ewing Road
Liberty, Missouri 64068
Garden Village - Minimum care- emergency lights, meds. Apt: Studio 1bedroom-all meals provided. Will assist in bathing, do linens and laundry for extra fees through home health agency on site.
816-436-5555
8550 N. Granby
Kansas City, Missouri
Heritage Village of Gladstone - residential care,all meals provided and personal care assistance as needed. (Offer adult day care on site)
816-454-5130
3000 NE 64th Street
Gladstone, MO ·64119
Heritage Village of Platte City
816-858-2804
15 Wallingford Dr
Platte City, Missouri 64079
Linden Woods Village - Independent and assisted living apartments
816-268-4000
2901 NE 7200 Street
Gladstone, Missouri 64119
McCrite Plaza - senior living at Briarcliff, Assisted living and Independent luxury apartments
816-888-7930
1201 NW Tullison Road
Kansas City, Missouri 64116
Oak Pointe of Keamey - Assisted living and memory care
816-744-8116
200 East Meadowbrook Drive
Kearney, Missouri 64060
Our Lady of Mercy Country Home - Assisted Living apartments and residential care apts.
816-781-5711
2115 Maturana Drive
Liberty, Missouri 64068
Primrose Retirement - Independent living but with housekeeping,3 meals daily,24 hr emergency call
816-468-8282
8559 N line Creek Pkwy
Kansas City, Missouri 64154
Stonecrest at Burlington Creek - Assisted living and memory care
816-505-3030
5901 NW 63rd Terrace, Suite 175
Kansas City, Missouri,M 64151
The Gardens at Barry Road - Assisted living and memory care
816-584-3200
8300 NW Barry Road
Kansas City, Missouri 64153
The Oxford Grand - Assisted living and memory care
816-787-0086
8280 N Tullis Ave
Kansas City, Missouri 64158
Westbrook Care Center - Assisted Living apartments and residential care apts.
816-628-2222
401Platte Clay Way
Kearney, Missouri 64060
Wexford Place - Assisted living apartments and Memory Care apts.
816-587-5700
816-587-5400
6460 N Cosby Ave
Kansas City, Missouri 64151
