Beacon Tire shop changed ownership March 29 and reopened on April 1.
Dawn and Mike Brightman purchased Beacon Tires from Martin and Denise Siegel. The Brightmans said they have been family friends with the Siegels for a long time. They decided to buy the business from the Siegels because they’ve always wanted a family business, and they consider the Siegels to be family.
“We have always wanted to own our own family business so we could work alongside our children and have a legacy that they could be proud of,” Dawn Brightman said. “Matt Siegel helps manage the shop because he’s family.”
Along with Matt, Dawn and Mike also work alongside their daughter, Peyton, two sons, Skylar and Garrett, and their son-in-law Larry Richardson.
Mike said they always wanted to own a business, and they got lucky with this opportunity. He said the opportunity really did just fall into their laps.
The family said they intend to run an honest, reputable business, just as the Siegels always have. Dawn works at the front desk and said she wants to assure everyone that everything will run the same. She said they still have everyone’s records on file and in their system.
“We want the community to know that we’re super happy we are back open, and we love serving the community,” Mike Brightman said.
(0) comments
