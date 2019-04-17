Dubious Claims Brewing Company will host a special celebrity bartender event tomorrow night honoring those who have served in the United States military.
DCBC Owner Neil Wilkerson said he wanted to host an event to honor the area vets. He said he wanted to honor the work the Clay Ray Veterans Association does for the community.
“I think seeing (the flags) out is pretty rewarding,” he said. “The work and the effort that they do for the city to show that is pretty cool too.”
Wilkerson's son Nathan will also be commissioned as an officer next month. Unfortunately, Nathan will be unable to attend due to a previously planned trip to the United States Military Academy at West Point, but Wilkerson said veterans will always hold a special place in his heart.
Proceeds will benefit a special fund created by the members of the Clay Ray Veterans Association who hang approximately 110 flags throughout Excelsior Springs five times per year. Proceeds will help purchase flags and will be used for a scholarship partnership between the Clay Ray Veterans Association and the Excelsior Springs Area Career Center
The event will begin at 6 p.m., Thursday evening. Every veteran who attends the event will receive half-off their first draw.
