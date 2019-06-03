The Clay County Public Services Office set up storm clean-up services for county residents who live in unincorporated (rural) areas of Clay County and do not qualify for city services.
The Clay County Highway Department will accept vegetative (organic) debris, including shrubs, palm fronds, tree trimmings, grass and leaves, twigs or cut up branches from 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the Highway Department located at 16616 NE 116th St. in Kearney.
Residents will need to check in at the Highway Office with your government issued ID to verify residency in unincorporated Clay County. From there they will be directed to the drop off location. No after-hours drop-offs will be accepted.
Dumping is not allowed, and the following items are not accepted:
● Construction & Demolition Debris – materials relating directly to construction or demolition of buildings, such as cement, dry-wall, glass, treated lumber, insulation, concrete blocks, etc.
● White Goods – appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, washing machines, clothes dryers, freezers, microwave ovens, air conditioners, etc.
● E-Goods – Electronics, including TVs, computers, stereos, phones, DVD players, etc.
In addition to accepting vegetative debris, the Clay County Highway Department will be available to pick up large vegetative debris from last night’s storms, from residential property. Please call the Highway office 816-407-3300 for assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.