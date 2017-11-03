Animal Control Center shares adoptable pet information

November 3, 2017 – The Excelsior Springs Animal Control Center, a support division of Excelsior Springs Police Department, is committed to keeping the community of Excelsior Springs safe and that includes man’s best friends.

ESACC Officer Kristina Baxter said that any given day she and Animal Control Officer Melissa Davis handle calls ranging from dogs running loose to animal cruelty investigations.

“Along the way, and included in our daily tasks, we also take in animals that need placement and adoption,” said Baxter. Currently ESACC, located at 1298 S. Marietta St., has several adoptable cats and dogs that are looking for homes. Throughout the month of November, ESACC is offering pet adoptions for $60.

“We are open daily and take appointments for anyone who are interested in adoption would like to come and visit with the animals,” explained Baxter. “We’re not always at the center, but we can always schedule an appointment.”

A complete list of adoptable pets available at the center can be found at Petfinder.com, animals are listed under Excelsior Springs Animal Control Center. Recently, Baxter supplied the names and a short description of the dogs and cats available for adoption at the center.

Currently there are several dogs available and up for adoption.

“Bayley,” a female boxer and terrier mix, Baxter said is approximately 1-2 years old. “She is spayed, good with other dogs and loves kids. Bayley really is a super fun dog with lots of playful energy,” explained Baxter.

“Kallie,” a female pit bull breed mix, is about two years old. “Kallie was born with Spina Bifida, but that doesn’t stop her one bit,” continued Baxter. “She is able to get around on all four legs, even though one is shorter than the other three. She is super sensitive to love and that will get her ‘happy leg’ to shake. Kallie is a lover and very loyal and seems to not mind other dogs and enjoys treats.” In Kallie’s case, ESACC is accepting qualified applicants only. Baxter said anyone interested in adopting Kallie should check to make sure of breed specific litigation in the area.

“Wrigley,” is a small male Chihuahua found in Excelsior Springs. “He’s attention-seeking and loves snuggles,” said Baxter. Wrigley will become available for adoption Nov. 3, after a seven-day stray hold expires, but the center is currently taking applications for his adoption.

“Filo,” is a five-year-old male Poodle mix, that Baxter said was recently surrendered due to his owner’s failing health. “He’s very sweet and we’re also taking applications for Filo’s adoption,” she added.

“Junie,” who Baxter said has been given the nickname “Miss Junie Bee” is still just a puppy. “She’s adorable and is all of the things a puppy is supposed to be,” said Baxter.

Adoptable felines at the center include four, seven-month old female kittens who are all sisters and are named Evie, Estella, Ruthie and Sara. Baxter said all of the kittens are ready for placement in good homes and the center is taking applications for their adoption.

To schedule an appointment to view animals available for adoption at ESACC, call 816-630-0816.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

