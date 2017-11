Army Ranger Sergeant and POW celebrates 99th birthday

November 10, 2017 – Frank Mattivi celebrated his 99th birthday at Mill Inn on Wednesday, Nov. 8 surrounded by friends and family. Mattivi was an Army Ranger during World War II and was a Prisoner of War. He was inducted into the US Army Ranger Hall of Fame in 2012 in celebration of his heroic acts during his time in the European Theater.

By Bryce Mereness • bryce@esstandard.com

