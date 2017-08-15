Cherry Bomb headliner for 17th Annual BBQ and Fly-In

Each year the BBQ and Fly-In on the River continues to grow and with some of the best barbecue teams from all over the country competing, BBQ committee members have invited Cherry Bomb to provide entertainment for the ever-growing crowd.

This year’s barbecue contest will be held Friday and Saturday, Aug. 18-19 and on Friday evening when downtown is packed with barbecue lovers, Cherry Bomb will perform from 7-11 p.m.

Cherry Bomb, a Kansas City band, features two leading lady vocalists and four top-notch musicians who will play crowd favorites, dance hits and combine their talents with an energy that’s been said to cause spontaneous human combustion.

Cherry Bomb’s genre includes a little bit of everything, from Prince to the Rolling Stones and the Black Eyed Peas to Fleetwood Mac and even Michael Jackson.

To learn more about this year’s 17th annual barbecue contest and the events planned, visit their Facebook page under BBQ & Fly In On the River.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

