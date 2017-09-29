Civil Air Patrol Cadets promoted

September 29, 2017 – Excelsior Springs Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol awarded three of our finest Cadets this week. From left to right: Cadet Taylor Caven was promoted to Senior Airman and she was also selected as the Cadet of the Quarter. Cadet Jon Rash was promoted to Airman and selected as the squadrons newest Element Leader and Cadet Rayven Roark was promoted to Airman 1st Class.

By Standard Staff • StandardStaff@leaderpress.com

