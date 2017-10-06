Commissioner hosts Northland Senior Information Fair

October 6, 2017 – The Northland Senior Information Fair will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Woodneath Library Center, part of Mid-Continent Library, 8900 NE Flintlock Road, Kansas City.

Clay County Presiding Commissioner Jerry Nolte, will host the event with special guest speaker, Missouri Lt. Governor Mike Parson. Lt. Governor Parson is the official advocate for over 1.3 million seniors and over 480,000 veterans in Missouri.

“I am happy to work with the Northland Breakfast Club to bring back this annual event for northland seniors,” Commissioner Nolte said. “This is a great opportunity for seniors to see what help is available for them, often at low or no cost.”

Seniors who attend can enjoy a free virtual reality experience by Omnilife, which will include being on a mountaintop to under the ocean with fish swimming by in a safe environment. Also, seniors will have the opportunity to talk with over 25 experts and local elected officials, including Kansas City Council member Heather Hall, about special programs for seniors, health care, security, avoiding scams, home safety and other issues important to seniors.

This event is free to seniors with food and beverages provided. The Northland Breakfast was established in 1992 by Northland business and civic leaders in Clay and Platte counties.

“I appreciate the generosity of our sponsors for this event,” commented Nolte. “It makes it possible for us to have this event without spending taxpayer money.” For additional information email 2017seniorfair@gmail.com.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

