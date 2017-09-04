Coty Coyote Foundation announces cancer walk

Coty Hylton learned he had cancer at the young age of 18 and at the age of 21, he succumbed to the disease. In those short three years during the process of fighting his cancer, Coty touched many lives and influenced an entire community. In just three weeks a cancer walk will be held in Coty’s honor to help those now battling cancer.

Coty’s father, Clint Hylton, wants to help others who might be in similar situations and in doing so created the Coty Coyote Foundation. The foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit that provides support services to families who have a diagnosis of cancer of a loved one. Hylton said the foundation was set up to help with a variety of financial support for those with a diagnosis.

Coty’s diagnosis had many twists and turns, according to Hylton. In the beginning it was discovered that Coty was diagnosed with Burkitts Lymphoma, but Coty fought the battle and won.

“A year later it was discovered that the chemotherapy used to treat Burkitts Lymphoma had broken a chromosome, resulting in Coty acquiring Leukemia,” explained Hylton. But again, Coty fought his battle with cancer, received chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant.

At this point, Hylton said all indications were that the transplant was successful, however, in August of 2011 it was discovered that the bone marrow had overtaken his host marrow and the Leukemia had returned. It was one month later when Coty passed away.

In his honor and to benefit the foundation, the first ever cancer walk for the Coty Coyote Foundation is coming up soon at Excelsior Springs High School Tiger Stadium.

On Saturday, Sept. 23 the community is invited to ESHS to walk for the cause, to raise money for the Coty Coyote Foundation. The event begins at 5 p.m. at the stadium, with an award ceremony to follow at 8:30 p.m. Included in the evening’s events will be a 50/50 raffle, gift raffle, concessions, luminary honors and a special lap around the track for cancer survivors, caregivers and those currently battling the disease.

For those interested in learning more about the foundation, donating to the gift raffle or signing up for the walk, contact Hylton at 816-516-2706.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

