Countdown in Excelsior Springs starts Nov. 18

November 10, 2017 – The holiday spirit is in the air in Excelsior Springs and this year’s Christmas Committee is filled with Christmas spirit as they prepare for Christmas kickoff 2017 on Saturday, Nov. 18.

This year’s theme, “Christmas in Toyland” has plenty in store to get everyone in the mood for the upcoming holiday. Beginning at noon on Nov. 18 children can visit the Elf Factory at Lewis Elementary School up until 5 p.m. and choose from dozens of crafts to create unique gifts for friends and family members. Pictures with Santa will also be taken at Lewis Elementary from 2:30-5 p.m.

“We have so many special crafts and gifts planned at the Elf Factory this year,” said Christmas Committee Co-chair Clint Hylton. “The volunteers in charge of the Elf Factory have been working hard for months to put it all together and have a little bit of something for everyone.”

After photos with Santa and the Elf Factory wrap up, the Christmas Committee has organized the annual Lighted Christmas Parade and the grand opening of the Hall of Trees. The parade is set to begin at 6 p.m.

“We have a lot of entries in this year’s parade, but we are still accepting more,” added Hylton. Anyone interested in entering the Christmas in Toyland lighted parade can contact Christmas Committee Co-chair Amanda Romazon at 816-804-4185.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

