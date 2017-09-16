Kress retires after three decades in Excelsior Springs

September 15, 2017 – The rain, sleet, snow and hail won’t bother Dennis Kress anymore; this postman is retired.

Customers along Excelsior Springs Rural Route 2 have seen Kress in his 4×4 mail jeep for over 30 years. But now the residents of Homestead Village, Crystal Lakes and the stretch of Highway 10 between Elkhorn and Doniphan Lake Road will see a new face on the route.

Kress served under six different postmasters in the Excelsior Spring Post Office during his tenure over the last 30 years.

Read the full story in the Friday, September 15, issue of The Standard.

By Bryce Mereness • bryce@esstandard.com

