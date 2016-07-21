ES Christmas Committee looking for volunteers

The Excelsior Springs Christmas Committee is looking for volunteers to help light up Excelsior this December.

The group, which hosts Christmas in Excelsior each year, plans and executes the lighting of downtown Excelsior Springs, the Lighted Christmas parade, Holiday Homes Tour, the Hall of Trees and the Elf Factory for children.

Anyone interested in joining the group, or for more information, can message the committee on Facebook (Community of Excelsior Springs Christmas Committee) or email eschristmascommittee@gmail.com.

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

