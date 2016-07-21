ES Christmas Committee looking for volunteers

The Excelsior Springs Christmas Committee is looking for volunteers to help light up Excelsior this December.
The group, which hosts Christmas in Excelsior each year, plans and executes the lighting of downtown Excelsior Springs, the Lighted Christmas parade, Holiday Homes Tour, the Hall of Trees and the Elf Factory for children.
Anyone interested in joining the group, or for more information, can message the committee on Facebook (Community of Excelsior Springs Christmas Committee) or email eschristmascommittee@gmail.com.
Linda Russelll
November 13, 2017 at 1:11 pm
Is there a charge for entering the contest for house
Decorations? When is the deadline for entering and
What do we do if we want to enter? Thanks
Brittany Zegers
November 20, 2017 at 1:28 pm
It looks like the 5 homes for this year have already been selected. If you would like to enter for next year, or would like tickets for this year’s tour, check out The ES Chamber website at: http://exspgschamber.com/index.php/events/community-christmas/