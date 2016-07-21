Connect with us!

FacebookTwitter

ES Christmas Committee looking for volunteers

The Excelsior Springs Christmas Committee is looking for volunteers to help light up Excelsior this December.

The group, which hosts Christmas in Excelsior each year, plans and executes the lighting of downtown Excelsior Springs, the Lighted Christmas parade, Holiday Homes Tour, the Hall of Trees and the Elf Factory for children.

Anyone interested in joining the group, or for more information, can message the committee on Facebook (Community of Excelsior Springs Christmas Committee) or email eschristmascommittee@gmail.com.

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!

2 Responses to ES Christmas Committee looking for volunteers

  1. Linda Russelll Reply

    November 13, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    Is there a charge for entering the contest for house
    Decorations? When is the deadline for entering and
    What do we do if we want to enter? Thanks

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *