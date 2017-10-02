ESFD begins T-Shirt sales for Breast Cancer Awareness

September 29, 2017 – A variety of events are organized around the world in the month of October in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a small slice is held right here in Excelsior Springs each year when the Excelsior Springs Fire Department gives back to someone affected by the disease.

Each year the department designs and sells a special shirt with all proceeds to benefit someone within the community who is fighting breast cancer. ESFD Fire Chief Paul Tribble said the shirt sales are just one way the department can help someone in Excelsior Springs.

ESFD is currently taking orders for this year’s shirts, prices vary for T-shirts, long sleeve T-shirts, sweatshirts and hooded sweatshirts. ESFD dispatcher Sarah Davis said, “Payments for shirt sales are due at the time of the order and can be paid with cash or checks. Orders will be placed every Friday from now through October.” Davis added that checks should be made payable to Paul Tribble, and orders can be placed in person at the fire station.

The fire department will also be taking nominations for individuals who are currently battling breast cancer and who might be in need of this year’s donations. “Last year we made the contribution to a local (who preferred to stay unnamed) and it came at a time when it was needed in her life,” said Davis.

For questions about T-shirt sales, or to find out how you can contribute, contact Davis at the fire station at 816-630-3000.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

