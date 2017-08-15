ESPD to don patches for breast cancer awareness

Officers on the streets of Excelsior Springs can add a splash of color to their uniforms in the month of October.

In June ESPD Chief Clint Reno ordered 300 new patches for the department with a slight alteration to the current look — the color pink. The patches feature the same river and pagoda design but are colored pink instead of the traditional blue and green.

The patches are numbered and limited edition.

“I think it’s a great thing,” ESSD Staff Sgt. Larry Tarrant said. “Any time you can get behind a cause like that, they’re extremely important. I don’t think there is a family out there that hasn’t been touched — in some manner or way — by cancer. So getting to a cure I think is something everyone is interested in. This is just our little way of trying to reach that goal.”

The Excelsior Springs Police Department will honor Breast Cancer Awareness month in October with officers able to add the new shoulder patch for their uniforms. The new patches are also on sale to members of the public with all proceeds going to the American Cancer Society. The patches are $10 each.

“We’ve done stuff in the past but we’ve never got patches,” Tarrant said. “If the officers buy them then we can put them on a shirt and wear it in the month of October. It’s just a chance to show solidarity and supporting the research. We love donating.”

To buy a patch you can stop by the police station at 301 S. Main St.

-Bryce Mereness

