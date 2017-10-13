Excelsior Springs Hospital hosts Ladies Night Out

October 13, 2017 – For a decade the Excelsior Springs Hospital has hosted a special night for women only, “Ladies Night Out” and this year’s event was well attended with nearly 100 ladies who came out for an evening of laughter, fun and information.

On Thursday, Oct. 5 the community room of the hospital was flooded with women of all ages who came to listen to guest speaker Shanna Wells who shared information and exercise tips on how to stay healthy and reduce stress.

According to event coordinator Tonya Deason, each year the Ladies Night Out event grows in attendance.

“This year there were so many new faces, which means we are reaching outside of our normal box,” Deason said. “All in all, we thought it was a great evening that the women in our surrounding areas really enjoyed.”

With vendors for shopping and a giveaway that included dozens of gifts, the evening was full of fun for those in attendance. Volunteer Erica Eckersley said this year marked the sixth year in a row the hospital has tied in the “Pink Ribbon Fund” with the event.

Eckersley said the hospital was able to sell 266 T-shirts leading up to the event and during Ladies Night Out. The proceeds will be used to help those in the community.

“The fund is set up to help any woman in our community or service area that is either underinsured or not insured with diagnostic care or treatment of breast cancer,” explained Eckersley. “Each year we begin selling shirts at the end of August in order to have them in October (during Breast Cancer Awareness Month). We appreciate the community’s support for this fund.”

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

