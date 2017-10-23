Grace Family celebrates with fishing and fun

October 20, 2017 – A day on the pond brought together the men of Grace Family Worship Center with fellowship and fishing this past Saturday, Oct.14.

Brenda Schreier, spokesperson for Grace Family Worship Center, said the men’s group from the church traveled to Sweet Springs, Missouri and fished at a private pond where the group was pretty successful.

“More importantly than the fish they left with that day, they were able to enjoy each other’s company,” said Schreier.

Grace Family recently celebrated its third year anniversary and Schreir said the congregation and church family have been blessed with one another’s presence.

“In September of 2014, when Forrest took over as pastor, we started with our immediate family and three additional family members,” she explained. “Three years later, we have an average of 50-60 people in attendance. We have been able to add a men’s group, ladies group and a youth program. God is good.”

While the church continues to grow and after the men’s group celebrated with one another during a fishing day, Schreier said the women of Grace Family Worship Center is having a little fun of their own.

“This Saturday it’s time for the ladies to have some fun. We plan to travel to Jamesport for the day,” she said.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

