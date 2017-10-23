‘Kirkin’ of the Tartan’ celebration is Oct. 29

October 20, 2017 – Anyone who loves the Scottish flare is invited to attend Barbee Memorial Presbyterian Church’s “Kirkin’ of the Tartan” celebration on Sunday, Oct. 29.

The church, located across from Excelsior Springs High School, will host the celebration during its 10:45 a.m. worship service.

The Kansas City Celtic Pipes and Drum Band will perform, along with the Chapman School of Scottish Dance Highland Dancers. The event will also include the Processional of the Scottish Flags and Tartans, Celtic readings and more.

The “Kirkin’ of the Tartan” celebrates the Scottish-American ties to the Presbyterian Church and praises God for religious freedoms.

A dinner featuring both Scottish and American cuisine will follow the church service. For more information, contact Barbee Presbyterian Church at 816-630-3459.

By Standard Staff • StandardStaff@leaderpress.com

