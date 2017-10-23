Methodists to rededicate building during 25th anniversary celebration Oct. 29

October 20, 2017 – The First United Methodist Church of Excelsior Springs is celebrating its 25th anniversary in its building on Highway 69 next to the Excelsior Springs Hospital.

The congregation organized the building’s construction in the early 90s, officially moving in from their previous location on Marietta Street in April 1992. The building’s design included custom made stain glass windows inspired by Isaiah 55:1, “Come to the waters” which ties into Excelsior’s history of healing waters. The facility also features a corridor-long mural painted by local artist Lynda Kurtz and several preserved stained glass windows and wood carvings from the original church.

Over the past 25 years, the building has been home to a multitude of scout meetings, veteran celebrations, weddings, funerals, quilting circles and youth activities and mission projects.

Led by Pastor Laura Blevins, the congregation will rededicate itself and the church facility to another 25 years of service to God at a special worship service Sunday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. If you’re a current or past member of the church, or just a family seeking a church home of your own, you’re invited to attend this special celebration.

The Methodist Church is located at 1650 Rainbow Blvd., Excelsior Springs.

By Brian Rice • brian@leaderpress.com

