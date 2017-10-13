Fall is here and Pumpkins and Mums Festival returns Oct. 21

October 13, 2017 – On Saturday, Oct. 21 residents are invited to the fifth annual Pumpkins and Mums festival held in downtown Excelsior Springs.

The event, organized by the Downtown Excelsior Partnership, begins at noon and will remain open until 6 p.m. DEP Executive Director Lyndsey Baxter said there’s already over 30 vendors signed up to participate that Saturday.

“We have a lot of vendors already lined up that day, but can handle taking a couple more,” said Baxter. Activities that day will include shopping from crafters and vendors, artwork on display, live music, a beer and wine garden, children’s activities and of course, pumpkins and mums for sale.

Vendors already on the list include: 3 B’s Boutique, Addie Soe Co., Adjusted Family Life Chiropractic, BobKorn Kettle Corn, Bordner Luxury Bath, Boy Scouts, Carrie’s Oddz N Endz, Champion Window of KC, Cricket Wireless, Cultural Guild Crafts, Eastern Star, Essential Oils, Four Seasons Home, HillTop Farms, J&J Ponies, Kairo’s Creations, KC Fooitude, Kona Ice, Lipsense, Lula Roe, Magnabilities, Norwex, Paparazzi, Perfectly Posh, Red Rock Traditions, Renewal By Anderson, Scentsy, Small Town Sidekicks, Stone Hill Winery, Tastefully Simple, The Ice Cream Parlor, The Jewelry Bee, The Wooden Spool, Usborne Books and Wooden It Be Cool.

To learn more about Pumpkins and Mums, or to sign up as a vendor to participate, contact Baxter at 816-637-2811.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

