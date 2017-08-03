Find back to school clothes during four day sale at GSC

From Aug. 9-12 the community is invited to browse and shop during Broadway Bargains basement sale at the Good Samaritan Center.

Each day the sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Great Hall of GSC the hall is located in the lower level of the center.

According to GSC Case Worker Jennifer Chappel, during the sale the center will have great deals on toys, books, games and clothing for children in sizes newborn through juniors.

“This is a great opportunity to find back to school clothing,” added Chappel.

The Good Samaritan Center is located in downtown Excelsior Springs at 108 S. Thompson Ave. For questions, contact Chappel at 816-630-2718 extension 23.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!