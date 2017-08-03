Fire Dept. hosting Ice Cream Social

The Excelsior Springs Fire Department wants to invite the community to get to know its first responders when emergency personnel of ESPD host an Ice Cream Social on Thursday, Aug. 10.

Members of the fire department, from 5-7 p.m., are asking everyone to stop in at McDonalds to buy an ice cream cone or a meal and visit with the crew.

“Most of the time the public sees its local firefighters at the scene of an EMS call, or at the scene of a fire,” explained ESFD Fire Chief Paul Tribble. “This is a great opportunity for the public and kids to show support by coming out and meeting some of their local firefighters.”

While at McDonalds, 2221 Happy Ln., ESFD will have a fire truck for everyone to get an up close look at and will be available to answer any questions and visit with the community.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

