Flags pay tribute to those who served

November 10, 2017 – Sunday afternoon, Nov. 5, was spent preparing for the upcoming Veterans Day. Dozens of volunteers came out to place flags at the headstones of all veterans laid to rest in Excelsior Springs.

The Excelsior Springs Elks Lodge, with the help of local Girl Scout Troop #3321, placed hundreds of flags at five cemeteries in and around Excelsior Springs.

“This is just one way we can pay tribute to our military veterans. By recognizing their sacrifices and service to our country,” said Excelsior Springs Elks Lodge Exalted Ruler Junior Boyce. “In addition, we would like to thank the Girl Scouts for coming out, braving the cold weather, and helping us place the flags,” added Boyce.

Five cemeteries, including Crown Hill, Hillcrest, 92 Highway, Pisgah and the cemetery located behind Price Chopper, were covered by volunteers.

Veterans Day, an official U.S. public holiday, is observed this year on Nov. 10 and is dedicated to American veterans of all wars. For years, the Excelsior Springs Elks Lodge has placed flags at all veterans’ graves, on both Veterans Day and Memorial Day.

In recognition of the holiday, on Nov. 11, the Elks Lodge will host a Veterans Appreciation Luncheon from 1-3 p.m. at the lodge, 421 S. Titus Ave. All veterans are invited to attend and dine for free, veterans are also encouraged to bring their family members and spouses and a good will offering will be taken.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

