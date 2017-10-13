Good Sam Center welcomes Gleason as new caseworker

October 13, 2017 – The Excelsior Springs Good Samaritan Center has welcomed caseworker Julie Gleason to the center.

Gleason comes to the job with a background of serving homeless and domestic violence victims from an agency in Iowa. Gleason and her husband have moved to the area to be near her two grandchildren in Kearney, and have spent the past years building a home nearby. Along with her son and grandchildren, Gleason also has a missionary daughter serving in Liberia and two grown children in Iowa.

GSC welcomed Gleason during the busiest season for caseworkers, and are excited for her determination in serving clients of Excelsior Springs.

By Standard Staff • StandardStaff@leaderpress.com

