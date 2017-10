Halloween Coloring Contest

The staff at the Town & Country Leader and The Standard invite the community to take part in a Halloween coloring contest.  The top three winners will receive a jar of candy and a cash prize.

Please mail your submissions to:

Coloring Contest

Town & Country Leader/Excelsior Springs Standard

P.O. Box 70

Excelsior Springs, Mo., 64024.

By Standard Staff • StandardStaff@leaderpress.com

