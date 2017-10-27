Haunts of Excelsior Springs

October 27, 2017 – Every town has a ghost story or two, and with a history as rich and varied as Excelsior Springs, it should come as no surprise that we have our fair share, too.

As the days shorten their march towards Halloween, with leaves bursting into color and scattering along the winding roads that lead through Excelsior Springs, I went hunting for these ghost stories. And I wasn’t disappointed.

There’s a lady in red, and the laughter of a ghostly child can be heard by a closed pool, I was told. There’s a deceased restaurant owner who just won’t leave his place of business. A huge, otherworldly wolf patrols a place aptly named Wolf Hollow. And, because no collection of town ghost stories would be complete without a tragic young woman, there’s the story of young Penny in the old Roosevelt School.

My first stop was Ray’s Lunch, where I spoke with owner, Brenda Fudge, and long-time employee, Stephanie Chrisman.

“Ray’s still here,” Brenda told me, matter-of-factly. “He hangs out where the coffee pot is now, but in his day, that’s where the original grill was.”

According to Brenda, Ray likes her well enough – “I think because he knows I’m just a hard-worker,” she said. But her employees, one of them her own daughter, haven’t been as lucky. Stephanie says she often hears banging on the walls in the early morning hours, or arrives to find that Ray has made another mess.

“Ray hates the holidays,” Stephanie said. “He rips down decorations.”

Read the full story in the Friday, October 27 issue of The Standard.

By Samantha Kilgore • news@leaderpress.com

