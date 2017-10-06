Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll drive begins

October 6, 2017 – During a City Council meeting Monday evening, Mayor Brad Eales, right, read a proclamation for the Knights of Columbus who give assistance to those less fortunate. Representing the Knights of Columbus for the reading of the proclamation was Grand Knight Jim Sogge.

The Knight’s of Columbus will be handing out Tootsie Rolls Friday and Saturday Oct. 6-7 for a donation. Half of donations collected will be given to the Special Olympics and the Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital while the other half will be donated to Ideal Industries of Richmond and the Benedictine Sisters Monastery. (Photo by Jae Juarez)

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

