Kris’ fried chicken available to public at Elks Lodge today

October 6, 2017 – The Excelsior Springs Elks Lodge is opening its doors to the public this Friday, Oct. 6 and serving up Kris Bishop’s fried chicken. Bishop’s chicken is well known in Excelsior Springs and while she’s still cooking for golf course patrons, Bishop has volunteered to help the Elks Lodge in serving others.

Beginning at 5 p.m., the community is invited to stop by, dine in or carry out the fried chicken meal, which is served with a side of mashed potatoes and gravy, corn and a dinner roll. Meals will be served until 7 p.m. and are $9 each.

All proceeds from Friday’s meal will be used for the Elks Lodge to adopt Christmas families and help those less fortunate during the upcoming holiday season. Last year the lodge was able to adopt 15 families and provide dinner and gifts for Christmas, their hope is to raise enough funds to give back even more to those in the community.

Meals are available for carry out by calling 816-630-2001. The Elks Lodge is located at 421 S. Titus Ave.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

