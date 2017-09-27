Lawson alum returns to his roots with intimate dining event Sept. 30

Tyler “Ty” Wood has been successful in his career, holding positions at many well known restaurants in and around the Kansas City Metro. But now he’s ready to bring some of the KC flair back home where he grew up with a special culinary event Saturday, Sept. 30.

“I’ve been a chef my entire life,” Wood said.

He started his career working at The Elms in the kitchen at the age of 16, and continued until college. He graduated from Lawson in 2004 and spent most days in Excelsior Springs, where his entire family resides to this day.

Even though his family was primarily in the area, after graduation, Wood was ready to leave the nest. He says he left for Kansas City two minutes and 13 seconds after his graduating class threw their caps in the air.

“Looking back now, I’m almost positive I was gone before mine hit the ground,” he joked.

“I’m a happy dude, almost always,” Wood said. His perseverance and positivity have been a driving force throughout his career.

Wood has worked as a Sous Chef with Argosy Casino, Anderson Restaurant Group and 801 Chophouse in the Power & Light District, as well as an Executive Chef with The Corner Restaurant in Westport and Zocalo on The Plaza. Wood left Zocalo in February, but still continues to work throughout the Kansas City community. Recently, Wood was a featured chef at Seattle Fish Company in Riverside.

With the desire to expand his brand and make some extra cash for his family, Wood started his own professional chef services a few years ago, Ty Wood’s Kitchen.

“Being recently divorced, I have three young children half the week. I felt the urge to leave my full time chef job last month to focus completely again on my own thing: Ty Wood’s Kitchen,” he said.

Offering clients a variety of services including consulting, cooking classes, meal prep, and monthly pop-up dinners, Ty Wood’s Kitchen is a full-service culinary enterprise.

Wood’s latest venture is called “sēz(ə)nd” — or Seasoned — a monthly pop-up dinner for couples or friends. He chose the name primarily because of the word’s dual meaning: 1. (of food) having had salt, pepper, herbs, or spices added; and 2. accustomed to particular conditions; experienced.

“My goal is for couples like me, that work hard and raise their children, all while never taking time for themselves to have one amazing night where they get to do all the things that would take years and hundreds of dollars,” Wood explained.

Located off Interstate 35, outside of Kearney and Holt, the location is still close for those living in Lawson or Excelsior Springs to attend.

Wood describes Seasoned as a very upscale, private dinner where couples get to cook their own food, and a bartender will teach them how to make cocktails in an intimate environment, “surrounded by music, torches and lights under the stars.”

Tickets are $175 per pair and couples can expect an evening of unlimited “food, drinks and an amazing time.”

He says he wants to pay-it-forward by offering the event at cost.

“It’s for the people that I know need it,” Wood explained. “Honestly, at this price, I am making nothing. My only goal is to help others however I can with what I’ve been blessed with, and bring the joy of food and hanging out in the kitchen back into as many homes as I can, like when I was growing up.”

“If I can get 25 couples or 50 people,” Wood said, “it would be breathtaking.”

Humbly, he shared that it isn’t about becoming a celebrity, “I am just a cook that wants to share the only similarity that all mankind has in common: food.”

Tickets for Seasoned can be purchased online through Ty Wood’s Kitchen on Facebook.

You can also enroll in other services offered like The Mise Life 4 Kids, cooking classes for kids four and up; or The Mise Life, personalized Meal Prep.

By Brittany Zegers • zegers@leaderpress.com

