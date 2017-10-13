Listening post leads to Get Fit program for pre-teens

October 13, 2017 – At a recent listening post hosted by the Excelsior Springs Community Center one parent of a pre-teen mentioned needing help with a plan for her child and others who suffer from Type II Diabetes.

Community Center Director Jesse Hall said he and his staff took information from the listening post and brainstormed ideas.

“We felt we needed to offer a program providing a game plan of healthy lifestyles at this age to encourage fitness and nutrition with a goal of a healthy weight,” he explained.

Knowing that exercise and opportunities should be made available to people of all ages, Hall said Fit Middle Schoolers was born. The 45-minute class is designed for middle school students and will give methods for attaining a healthier weight and lifestyle, both physically and nutritionally.

Hall explained that the class, to be held at the Community Center beginning Oct. 23, will give students the opportunity to take an active role in an exercise program comprised of cardio, core and resistance movement. “The class is also for parents, who we want to play a major part in the program through education and support provided by the center,” added Hall.

Hall shared information provided by the National Center for Health Statistics, “the percentage of children with obesity in the United States has more than tripled since the 1970s. Their data goes on to state that one in five school-aged children (ages 6-19) suffers from obesity.”

Other data provided by Hall included, “the CDC statistics state that low-income children are disproportionately affected with childhood obesity and Type II Diabetes.”

There is a cost associated with the two-month long program, it’s $20 for members of the center to attend and $30 for non-members, but Hall said in brainstorming with center staff they also came up with grant opportunities for low-income students who cannot afford the Fit Middle Schoolers class.

The class will be instructed by Mike Ewoldson and is held for boys on Mondays and Thursdays at 3 p.m. and for girls on Wednesdays at 2 p.m. and Fridays at 3 p.m. Assisting Ewoldson will be Brittanie Propes, Debra James and members of the Community Center’s fitness staff. The class will be held through Dec. 22.

For more information, or to learn about grant opportunities, call the Community Center at 816-656-2500.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!