Local radio station ‘The Hog’ will finally hit FM on June 21

Ron and Sylvia Warner have waited since last summer to see their radio station get on the air—and it’s finally going to happen next month.

The launch date for 102.7 The Hog will be June 21, and the couple and their radio station will celebrate with a launch party at Flander Hall, featuring a live band and a raffle for a 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

It’s been an interesting road for the Warners. They began broadcasting over the Internet last summer and gained something of a following on their Web site, 1027thehog.com. In addition, they’ve been able to expand their format of ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s classic rock by adding some local talent to take various time slots with more specialized playlists.

Ron Warner said originally, the station was going to carry the call letters KKES, but when it came time to apply for a broadcast license he learned that there was a Coast Guard vessel using those call letters.

So now the station bears the call letters KPGZ—K-Pigs, as Warner pronounced it.

The radio station prides itself on offering local programming, but that’s only part of the Warners’ mission. The Hog, according to their Web site, is actually the broadcasting arm of the not-for-profit Corporation for Educational Opportunities for Northeast Clay County Inc. The station assists early childhood education and teen mentoring programs, helping offer transportation to and from school and offering support for schools and teachers. Their revenue once they begin broadcasting with their FM signal will be used to assist and promote those local educational programs.

But the Warners also are getting involved in the community another way. In addition to the launch party, the radio station will also be broadcasting live during the weekend of Waterfest in late June, breaking into the regular music programming to interview attendees, vendors, local dignitaries and celebrities and give live coverage for various events, including the EX Factor vocal talent competition.

Then in August, they’re planning a Celebrity Roast—the “guest of honor” hasn’t yet been finalized, along with other details, and while it won’t exactly be a rebirth of the popular event sponsored for several years by the Kiwanis Club and the Excelsior Springs Area Chamber of Commerce, it will follow a similar format in an all-new version.

After that, Sept. 13 is the date for Rock in the Park. The day will feature a “battle of the bands” in the downtown area over a period of several hours, with the winner receiving a cash prize and the opening slot for a tribute band concert that evening at Piburn Field. The Hog is hoping to sign on three tribute bands for the show.

Additional events are further out, including a Visionary Awards program in November, and the Warners say their eventual goal is to have an event every month.

Currently, 102.7 The Hog broadcasts out of a small storefront at 248 E. Broadway. To listen or to learn more about the station and how you can help and/or participate, visit 1027thehog.com.

By Eric Copeland • eric@leaderpress.com

