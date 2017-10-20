Mayor Eales gives proclamation in recognition of Brunke family

October 20, 2017 – Brunke Hardware store had been a cornerstone business in Excelsior Springs for nearly 100 years. Because of their dedication to the community and for their years in business since 1921, on Monday evening Oct. 16, Excelsior Springs Mayor Brad Eales read a proclamation prepared for John and Vera Brunke.

Eales recognized the Brunke family for having been in business for 96 years and having played a valuable part of the community through customer service, providing furniture, hardware, auto parts and supplies.

“Whereas the City of Excelsior Springs acknowledges the Brunke family for multi-generations of small business owners and whereas the City of Excelsior Springs acknowledges the Brunke family’s years of service to the city and people of Excelsior Springs,” proclaimed Mayor Eales.

“Now therefore, I, Bradley T. Eales, Mayor of the City of Excelsior Springs do hearby honor John and Vera Brunke and proclaim our utmost appreciation for the Brunke family’s 96-years of customer service and business to the City of Excelsior Springs,” said Eales.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!