Mobile Mammography coming to Clay County on Nov. 17

November 3, 2017 – The Clay County Health Department is bringing mobile mammography to women in the area on Friday, Nov. 17.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., women are encouraged to stop by CCHD, 800 Haines Drive, Liberty, for either walk-in or scheduled appointments.

The health department suggests for women calling to schedule a mammogram for that day to tell the scheduler the appointment is specifically for the mobile clinic on Nov. 17.

Women 35-39 years of age are eligible for a screening baseline mammogram and should check with insurance providers prior to the screening to determine plan eligibility and coverage. Women 40 years and older do not need an order.

Clay County Health Department recommends bringing insurance cards along. A credit/debit card can be used for uninsured patients, though some uninsured patients may qualify for a covered mammogram from a grant from the Susan G. Komen Foundation of Greater Kansas City.

Women who plan to attend should refrain from wearing deodorant, lotion or perfume from the waist up, on the day of the event, and should also wear a two-piece outfit to avoid fully disrobing.

To learn more about the mobile mammogram clinic, or to schedule ahead, contact the health department or call 816-444-9989.

By Standard Staff • StandardStaff@leaderpress.com

