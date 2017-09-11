Molly Hammer plans release party for Out Of This World

September 8, 2017 – Excelsior Springs native, Molly Hammer, is releasing her debut album and everyone is invited to help celebrate the occasion.

A CD release party for Hammer’s debut album, Out Of This World, will be held Thursday, Sept. 14 at the InterUrban ArtHouse, 8001 Newton St., Overland Park, Kansas, 66204.

Molly and her band will be performing from 6 to 7 p.m. The performance will be followed by a social hour with light refreshments from 7 to 8 p.m. During that time, Molly will have CDs and download cards available for sale. There is no admission charge to the release party, but donations will be accepted for the InterUrban ArtHouse.

Molly has had theprivilege of performing with some of the finest jazz musicians in the Kansas City area, and on Out Of This World, she is backed by a terrific ensemble: arranger/producer Joe Cartwright on piano, Todd Strait on drums, Steve Rigazzi on bass, Brad Gregory on saxophone, and Jessalyn Kincaid and Molly Denninghoff on backing vocals.

Kansas City’s Pitch Magazine’s critics choice has named her Best Jazz Singer, and she has had the honor of singing the National Anthem for both The Kansas City Royals and The Kansas City Chiefs. Molly also performs regularly at The Green Lady Lounge.

Molly has been performing in the Kansas City area since 2005. Her debut CD has been long in coming, and has been anticipated by many of her fans, friends and family. We think you’ll agree, it has been worth the wait.

Out of This World will be available on iTunes, Spotify, CD Baby and other sources for digital downloads.

You may also mail a check for $15 made out to “Molly Music” to 8921 W. 81st St., Overland Park, KS 66204.

Please request either a CD or a digital download card and it will be sent to you promptly.

By Standard Staff • StandardStaff@leaderpress.com

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!