Mug Shots returns downtown September 9

The Downtown Excelsior Partnership is excited to announce the return of one of their most popular events. Mug Shots, a beer and wine tasting tour is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9 from noon to 5 p.m.

Attendees will receive a tasting mug and can stop at 15 different businesses to sample specialty beers.

Then, at 4 p.m., The Brody Buster Band will take the stage outdoors in the Carolyn Schutte Pocket Park and play until 7 p.m.

Mug Shots sampling stops will include the Atlas Saloon, Bliss, Broadway Bar & Grill, the Elms Hotel and Spa, the Hall of Waters Visitor Center, Herradura Mexican Restaurant, Loves Bling, Mod-I-Fyed Goods, New Age Skincare Spa, Sturm Bros. Fine Jewelry, The Farm House, The Mug, Schwab Insurance Agency, Ventana Gourmet Grill and Willow Spring Mercantile.

Tickets for the event are $15 per person and can be purchased online at VisitExcelsior.com.

This event has received grant assistance from the Missouri Arts Council.

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!