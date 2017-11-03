Project Homeless Connect brings services to homeless in Excelsior Springs community

November 3, 2017 – Underneath the buzz of conversation ran the deeper, quiet hum of determination as over 100 volunteers coalesced around one cause: fighting homelessness in Excelsior Springs.

It’s hard to give exact figures on how many homeless are in the community, as there are different metrics used to determine who is homeless.

Police, for example, consider anyone with a car or a tent to be with shelter, whereas the school district counts a child as homeless if they are sleeping in the house of a family friend. The most accurate estimate is from last year, where 112 homeless people were counted. There are currently around 30 families with children who are without homes.

For the Good Samaritan Center, that number is simply unacceptable. Executive Director Martha Buckman and grant writer Courtney Cole began to look for solutions. They partnered with Kansas City-based Missouri Housing Development Commission, which awarded them a grant to address homelessness in Excelsior Springs.

And so Project Homeless Connect was born.

The event, held on Friday, Oct. 27, took place in the gymnasium of Lewis Elementary. The idea was to bring together as many services as possible, all in one place, for ease of accessibility for the homeless community. From applications for services such as food stamps, to haircuts, to resume-writing services, those in need were able to come and receive help on a number of different levels, as well as served a hot meal by willing volunteers. Housing solutions were also offered to those in need.

For Buckman, the event was a definite success.

“When you have over 120 people show up to volunteer, it just shows we are such a caring, compassionate community,” she said.

Cole, too, viewed the event as a positive step. “I think it has given us a better perspective of the homeless community’s needs here,” she stated. “For those of us working to find solutions, it was helpful networking with the other service providers in the northland so that we may connect with them and streamline the process for getting help to our clients.”

And although people in need left Project Homeless Connect with housing solutions in hand, homelessness is a problem within Excelsior Springs that needs to be addressed with an eye on the future of the homeless. For Buckman, providing shelter isn’t necessarily the ultimate solution for Excelsior Springs’ homeless. The problem is much more than just providing a roof over the heads of those in need, she explained.

“If there isn’t a good, funded substance abuse program, and easy access to mental health care,” Buckman explained, then there is difficulty in keeping those who need the shelter under a roof. In other words, the approach needs to be multi-pronged, addressing not only the short term necessity of getting people in the community off the streets and out of the cold, but also the long-term problems that typically leads to homelessness, such as mental health problems and substance abuse.

No one is certain how many people were served at the event, as guests came in and out, visited the cafeteria for a hot meal, or the stage area for a fresh haircut, or the showers to get clean. Data will be available when the Good Samaritan Center has its final meeting with the Missouri Housing Development Commission in November.

“We will have a team that comes together afterwards to follow up,” Buckman said. They will also determine if they will continue to hold events such as Project Homeless Connect, as well as what steps Excelsior Springs should take next, as a community, in order to address the homeless.

The finalized data on homeless in Excelsior Springs, gathered from this event, will be made public on the Missouri Housing Development Commision website, at mhdc.com.

By Samantha Kilgore • news@leaderpress.com

