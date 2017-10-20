Project Homeless Connect looking for last minute donations

Members of the community are putting the finishing touches on next week’s Project Homeless Connect event at Lewis Elementary School.

The event will provide services removing barriers for homeless individuals to find housing. Service providers will be on hand to get homeless individuals state identification, as well as needed personal care like medical care, haircuts and showers.

The event is put on by sponsorship of the Missouri Housing Development Council, which gave the community a grant to put on the event. Community leaders have met for more than a year to decide how best to assist the growing homeless population in the area. According to MHDC numbers more than 150 homeless individuals reside in Clay County with that number up over the past few years. In 2014 there were about 100 cases of homelessness reported in Clay County.

Now, with the event a week away the needs of the group, have become more clear.

The PHC group is still looking for donations of items like razors, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo and feminine hygiene items to give out to individuals who come to the event for services.

The group expects between 100-200 people to take advantage of the event with a shuttle running to help any homeless person without transportation get to the services they may need.

The group met it’s volunteer goal in the last month ,but any help you can offer would still be gladly accepted.

The Project Homeless Connect Event will begin at 10 a.m., for participants on Friday, Oct. 27 at Lewis Elementary. School is not in session that day after the conclusion of parent teacher conferences.

By Bryce Mereness • bryce@esstandard.com

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!