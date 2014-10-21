Connect with us!

Pumpkins and Mums is new fall festival

Tanner (left) and Brendan Boehm decorated pumpkins at one of many craft and activity stations at Pumpkins and Mums. (Photo by Eric Copeland)

The weather was just about perfect Saturday for the community’s newest festival—a fall event called Pumpkins and Mums.

Organized by the Downtown Excelsior Partnership with a big boost from the Movers and Shakers, the festival featured vendors, activities, games, snacks and even a petting zoo in and near the circle drive on the west side of the Hall of Waters.

The festival’s promoters were pleased with the turnout for the first annual event, and are looking forward to making it even bigger and better in fall 2015.

By Eric Copeland • eric@leaderpress.com

  1. Janice Vobornik Reply

    May 1, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    PLEASE SEND ME A VENDOR APPLICATION FOR THE PUMPKINS AND MUMS 2017 Jan Vobornik Rolox HOME Service at showsroloxhomeservice.com 8162167320

    • Brittany Zegers Reply

      October 2, 2017 at 8:43 am

      Janice,

      Here is a direct link to this year’s Pumpkins & Mums Festival application. http://visitexcelsior.com/FallFestivalVendorApplication.pdf

      You can find more details about the event at visit excelsior.com, then click on the banner for the Pumpkin & Mums Festival.

      Thank you,
      Brittany Zegers
      ES Standard-Production Staff

  2. Paula Truman Reply

    June 16, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Interested in a vendor spot for Scentsy.
    Could you email me info and a application please to
    Paulatruman68@gmail.com
    Thank you

    • Brittany Zegers Reply

      October 2, 2017 at 8:42 am

      Paula,

      Here is a direct link to this year’s Pumpkins & Mums Festival application. http://visitexcelsior.com/FallFestivalVendorApplication.pdf

      You can find more details about the event at visit excelsior.com, then click on the banner for the Pumpkin & Mums Festival.

      Thank you,
      Brittany Zegers
      ES Standard-Production Staff

  3. Jessica Mckinney Reply

    October 2, 2017 at 12:15 am

    Interested in vendor space for Lipsense/Senegence for the Pumpkin and Mum festival

    Livelovelipsbyjess@gmail.com

    Thank
    Jessica Mckinney

    • Brittany Zegers Reply

      October 2, 2017 at 8:40 am

      Jessica,

      Here is a direct link to this year’s Pumpkins & Mums Festival application. http://visitexcelsior.com/FallFestivalVendorApplication.pdf

      You can find more details about the event at visit excelsior.com, then click on the banner for the Pumpkin & Mums Festival.

      Thank you,
      Brittany Zegers
      ES Standard-Production Staff

