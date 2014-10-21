Pumpkins and Mums is new fall festival

The weather was just about perfect Saturday for the community’s newest festival—a fall event called Pumpkins and Mums.

Organized by the Downtown Excelsior Partnership with a big boost from the Movers and Shakers, the festival featured vendors, activities, games, snacks and even a petting zoo in and near the circle drive on the west side of the Hall of Waters.

The festival’s promoters were pleased with the turnout for the first annual event, and are looking forward to making it even bigger and better in fall 2015.

By Eric Copeland • eric@leaderpress.com

