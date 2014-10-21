Pumpkins and Mums is new fall festival

The weather was just about perfect Saturday for the community’s newest festival—a fall event called Pumpkins and Mums.
Organized by the Downtown Excelsior Partnership with a big boost from the Movers and Shakers, the festival featured vendors, activities, games, snacks and even a petting zoo in and near the circle drive on the west side of the Hall of Waters.
The festival’s promoters were pleased with the turnout for the first annual event, and are looking forward to making it even bigger and better in fall 2015.
By Eric Copeland • eric@leaderpress.com
Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!
Janice Vobornik
May 1, 2017 at 12:22 pm
PLEASE SEND ME A VENDOR APPLICATION FOR THE PUMPKINS AND MUMS 2017 Jan Vobornik Rolox HOME Service at showsroloxhomeservice.com 8162167320
Brittany Zegers
October 2, 2017 at 8:43 am
Janice,
Here is a direct link to this year’s Pumpkins & Mums Festival application. http://visitexcelsior.com/FallFestivalVendorApplication.pdf
You can find more details about the event at visit excelsior.com, then click on the banner for the Pumpkin & Mums Festival.
Thank you,
Brittany Zegers
ES Standard-Production Staff
Paula Truman
June 16, 2017 at 2:39 pm
Interested in a vendor spot for Scentsy.
Could you email me info and a application please to
Paulatruman68@gmail.com
Thank you
Brittany Zegers
October 2, 2017 at 8:42 am
Paula,
Here is a direct link to this year’s Pumpkins & Mums Festival application. http://visitexcelsior.com/FallFestivalVendorApplication.pdf
You can find more details about the event at visit excelsior.com, then click on the banner for the Pumpkin & Mums Festival.
Thank you,
Brittany Zegers
ES Standard-Production Staff
Jessica Mckinney
October 2, 2017 at 12:15 am
Interested in vendor space for Lipsense/Senegence for the Pumpkin and Mum festival
Livelovelipsbyjess@gmail.com
Thank
Jessica Mckinney
Brittany Zegers
October 2, 2017 at 8:40 am
Jessica,
Here is a direct link to this year’s Pumpkins & Mums Festival application. http://visitexcelsior.com/FallFestivalVendorApplication.pdf
You can find more details about the event at visit excelsior.com, then click on the banner for the Pumpkin & Mums Festival.
Thank you,
Brittany Zegers
ES Standard-Production Staff