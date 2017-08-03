Rebuilding Together Clay County helps find volunteers for debris clean up

According to Clay McQuerry, Executive Director for Rebuilding Together Clay County, local seniors are in need in removing debris from recent storms.

McQuerry said RBTCC has been flooded with phone calls over the past week of seniors who are still in need of help to remove debris from storms the week before.

“The phone calls have been constant the last few days as seniors in the northland try to figure out how to remove the storm debris in their yards,” said McQuerry. “Northland Shepherds Center is in desperate need of volunteers willing to help these seniors.”

McQuerry said anyone who desires to help with clean up can contact the Northland Shepherds Center at 816-452-4536. “Thanks for helping your neighbors in need,” added McQuerry.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!