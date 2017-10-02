Retired teacher finds new joy in ‘Field Trips with Mike’

September 29, 2017 – Retired history teacher Mike Britt’s days in a classroom might have ended years ago, but he is still sharing his love of education with others through field trips with the Excelsior Springs Area Career Center.

Britt has been hosting field trips with ESACC for quite some time and as his “students” can confirm, he’s still got the knack for teaching others. “Mike does a great job organizing and leading these trips to our surrounding areas,” said ESACC Adult & Community Education Director Teresa Berry.

Britt’s field trips continue to grow and Berry says they continue to be informative and are usually geared toward history and local and surrounding destinations. His latest field trip, on Sept. 13, found participants on their way to St. Joseph, Missouri where they toured the Walter Cronkite Exhibit.

The exhibit included photos, videos and displays depicting the famous newsman. “There is also a replica of the CBS newsroom from which Walter Cronkite broadcast the evening news,” said Britt. “I think the favorite (part of the field trip) was the Cronkite exhibit where you could sit at the news desk and have your photo taken.”

On the next “Field Trips with Mike,” offered by ESACC, the group will travel to Union Station for the Mummy Exhibit on Wednesday, Oct. 11. They will also tour the Roasterie before touring the Miniature and Toy Museum. Berry said one of the draws to Britt’s field trips includes a fun-filled day spent on a yellow school bus surrounded by eager passengers. “The feedback I receive is always positive and many of the participants are repeat customers, anxious to sing up for the next trip,” added Berry. “Mike is a retired history teacher with a great personality for leading these groups.”

The field trip scheduled on Oct.11 includes transportation on the school bus, lunch at the participant’s choice of restaurants at Union Station or Crown Center. Admission fees are included in the cost of the field trip. To learn more about Field Trips with Mike, including cost, contact Berry at 816-630-9240.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

