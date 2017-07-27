‘Rocky Horror’ blends KC talent with local talent on the SOB stage

July 27, 2017 – Rocky Horror fans have two more chances to enjoy their favorite cult classic before it warps away to the planet Transylvania for another year.

In the fourth year of this annual summer event, the Slightly Off Broadway Theatre puts on stage all your regular favorite actors plus features the acting talents of Aaron Tracy and directing talents of Jeff Mace.

A Kansas City native, Aaron Tracy is reprising his role as Frank N. Furter. Previous credits include Sylvia St. Croix in Ruthless!, Johnny Zhivago in A Clockwork Orange, and Sultan Hamed Bobolonius II in Disney’s Aladdin Kids. Tracy has had the privilege of working alongside celebrities such as Ida McBeth and Montell Williams. He has appeared with the Waldo Astoria, Minds Eye Theatre and The Barn Players companies.

With Rocky, Jeff Mace is making his directorial debut at the Slightly Off Broadway Theatre. At his day job, Mace has directed shows at Orrick High School as their drama club sponsor. Recent credits include: Rock of Ages, American Idiot, Sweeney Todd, Little Shop of Horrors and In The Heights. His Rocky Horror Show theatre credits include: prop design, co-direction with Egad’s Theatre (formerly Eubank Productions), as well as show design for Mind’s Eye Theatre. Read the full story in the Friday, July 28 issue of the Standard

By Brian Rice • brian@leaderpress.com

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!