Rotary Club receives Governor’s Citation Award

November 10, 2017 – The Rotary Club of Excelsior Springs welcomed guest Allen Garner, Rotary’s District Governor to their meeting Nov. 2 where Garner presented the club with the 2016-17 Governor’s Citation Award.

The District Governor recognized the club’s service around the world last year, applauding their contributions under the leadership of Club President Dr. David Lawrence.

Garner encouraged the club to challenge itself and to continue working to make a difference in people’s lives all over the world.

Garner shared that Rotary International’s mission to eradicate Polio shows only 15 cases reported worldwide so far in 2017. Just 37 polio cases were confirmed worldwide in 2016, which is a reduction of more than 99.9 percent since the 1980s, when the world saw about 1,000 cases per day.Today, there are only three countries that have never stopped transmission of the wild poliovirus: Afghanistan, Nigeria and Pakistan.

The Rotary Club of Excelsior Springs meets every Thursday at noon at Ventana Gourmet Grill in downtown Excelsior Springs, 117 W. Broadway Ave.

By Brian Rice • brian@leaderpress.com

