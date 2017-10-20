Small Town Sidekicks collecting items for Children’s Mercy cancer patients

October 20, 2017 – Her mother describes her as not your typical 13-year-old and you can find out for yourself at the annual Pumpkins and Mums festival in downtown Excelsior Springs this weekend.

Jacey Brewer will have a stand at the annual festival where she will sell an assortment of items including hand-crocheted hats, and homemade sugar scrub amongst others items, all to benefit her foundation, Small Town Sidekicks. Brewer began the project in 2015, delivering toys to children at Children’s Mercy Hospital about Christmastime.

“I rarely see her spend her money on anything else,” Melanie Brewer said. “Usually any money she gets for an occasion she donates back into her organization. She’s not your typical 13 year old. She would rather give to other people than herself. It puts a smile on her face. It makes her feel good to do those things. I don’t know too many kids who would say ‘I don’t want you to buy me a birthday present, buy me a blanket for a chemo bag.’”

“I don’t want to use it for anything else,” Jacey added. “I like doing this.”

Since her first trip her goals each year have grown.

This year she wants to provide chemo-bags for children undergoing cancer treatment. Her goal is to provide 40 bags, 10 each for younger and older girls and boys. Each bag will have a fleece blanket, some activities for the kids to do while undergoing treatment like coloring books, journals and even fidget spinners.

“I go big or go home. When we go I like to have as big of a project as possible so I can make sure all of the kids who are affected by what’s coming in,” Brewer said. “I don’t want to only help one kid. If that’s all you can help it’s great, but I want to do more.”

Jacey even made a list to make sure she gets all of the items she needs.

“This list is my pride and joy,” Jacey said. “It helps me live. I have a bag for each 10 based on younger boys, 10 on younger girls, 10 on older girl and 10 on older boys. I alway have to be careful about what’s in them. They all get a blanket and stuffed animal and everything is new. Right now I’m pretty close to filling the bags but I need a few more items, especially for the older boys.”

Jacey is the middle daughter of Tommy and Melanie Brewer, Jacey said she was inspired to do the project after visiting a sibling at Children’s Mercy.

Jacey’s project earned top honors when she presented it at the regional Family, Career and Community Leaders of America competition which she participates in at Excelsior Springs Middle School. She went on to the state competition where she earned an invitation to nationals, but was unable to make the trip over the summer.

Jayce is heavily involved in extracurricular activities, she runs cross country and track, plays basketball is on the student council is in the Technology Student Association, the aforementioned FCCLA. Her side project takes even more of her time.

Jayce wishes to study biomedical engineering when she gets to college and wants the foundation to continue, maybe to even provide treatment for kids who otherwise couldn’t afford it.

You can reach out to Jacey to arrange a donation by emailing her at Jacey.Brewer32@gmail.com. There will be a booth at the Pumpkins and Mums Festival this weekend where you can buy a craft or donate money. All proceeds from her sales go back into the foundation.

By Bryce Mereness • bryce@esstandard.com

