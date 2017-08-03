Spring Delivery expands to Lawson

Spring Delivery, an Excelsior Springs based food and grocery delivery service, will be available in Lawson beginning today, Friday, Aug. 4. Spring debuted last month in Excelsior Springs and has plans to expand to additional surrounding communities in the coming months. They offer delivery from local restaurants, in addition to groceries and other items. For more information on Spring, including delivery fees and menus, visit springdelivers.com or follow them on Facebook.

By Skyla Sullivan • skyla@leaderpress.com

