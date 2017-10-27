Ten veterans will be draped in ‘Quilts of Valor’

October 27, 2017 – Knowing she was just “ten seconds from panic” while her son was deployed in Iraq, Catherine Roberts founded Quilts of Valor in November of 2003. Since the inception of Quilts of Valor, 170,568 quilts have been awarded to veterans serving in each branch of the military. Now, years later, the organization is touching the lives of veterans living here in Excelsior Springs.

When Roberts had a vision of a post-deployed warrior struggling with his war demons at 2 a.m., she envisioned him sitting on the side of his bed wrapped in a quilt, the vision of the soldier wrapped in the patchwork blanket not only comforted him, but warded off his war demons.

“The dream was as vivid as real life. I saw a young man sitting on the side of his bed in the middle of the night, hunched over. The permeating feeling was one of utter despair. I could see his war demons clustered around, dragging him into an emotional gutter,” said Roberts of her dream years ago. “Then, as if viewing a movie, I saw him in the next scene wrapped in a quilt. His whole demeanor changed from one of despair to one of hope and wellbeing. The quilt had made this dramatic change.”

Roberts’ mission in founding Quilts of Valor was simple; cover all wounded warriors with both physical and psychological wounds with a quilt. And though originally Roberts’ focus was on warriors from Iraq and Afghanistan, the mission has expanded to service members from all conflicts.

This past year, Excelsior Springs resident Diane Strack and her friend Dianne Mischlich, were approached by Laurel Kindley of All About Quilting, Richmond, Missouri, and asked if they would be interested in helping make quilts for the program.

“I was honored and excited to be asked since I had never quilted before, but I do love to sew,” said Strack who recently became involved at the Excelsior Springs Elks Lodge and knew the two organizations could become tied together. “It was an amazing experience for me to witness and also to be a part of draping quilts of healing over the shoulders of the men and women that have served and sacrificed in serving our nation.”

Strack knew that with the Elks’ dedication to honoring veterans, the two organizations could help to honor one another.

This Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Excelsior Springs Elks Lodge, ten veterans will receive a quilt recognizing and honoring their service, sacrifice and valor.

Strack said presenting the quilts will be Nancy Gage, a Quilts of Valor volunteer, while herself and Mischlich will drape the veterans.

The Excelsior Springs Elks Lodge has a special morning planned leading up to the Quilts of Valor ceremony, beginning at 10 a.m. The ceremony will begin with a presentation of colors by the Excelsior Springs Job Corps Center Naval Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps Honor Guard. Then, ten veterans will receive a quilt in honor of their service, sacrifice and valor.

Strack provided a list of local veterans who will be draped by quilts that includes: Tom Clemens, Vic Edwards, Al Mortimer, Bill Rohde, Ed Roberts, Ralph McGarry, Bud Fisher, Cathy Thomas, Tom Young, Ron Young, all who were nominated by family and friends.

The Quilts of Valor ceremony is open to the public and the community is encouraged to attend to witness what Strack described as a touching ceremony that continues to bring tears to her eyes.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!