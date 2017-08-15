The battle for the best BBQ begins Friday

There’s a few days to go before the sweet smell of barbecue smoke fills downtown Excelsior Springs when the 17th annual BBQ and Fly-In on the River opens its gates on Friday, Aug. 18.

The two-day event will be set up along Broadway Ave. in the downtown area with special events taking place along adjoining streets. BBQ and Fly-In committee members have spent months preparing for the event, which will bring in approximately 70 barbecue teams competing for cash prizes in several categories.

“We want to invite everyone to come out and cheer on the barbecue teams as they compete in the first qualifier contest for the 2018 American Royal BBQ Competition,” said event organizer Jim McCullough. “We’ve got some of the best teams from all over the country coming out over the weekend.”

Though barbecue competitors will be hunkered down and focused during turn-ins on Saturday, the BBQ Committee has plenty planned for Friday evening for patrons who come out to meet the teams.

Beginning at 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18 the gates to downtown will open with a $5 charge for those who plan to attend. McCullough said money paid at the gate for entry would be used to give right back to the community of Excelsior Springs and to support the Diane McCullough scholarship that will be awarded to an Excelsior Springs High School student graduating this school year.

From 5-9 p.m. Friday evening, weather providing, Re/Max Area Real Estate will offer hot air balloon rides. Throughout the event there will be vendors set up, along with a beer garden featuring local brewmeisters Neil Wilkerson and Keith Hudson.

Friday from 4-6 p.m. the music of the Selle Brothers can be heard from the main stage, in the circle drive of the Hall of Waters. This year’s headline band is Cherry Bomb, who will take the stage from 7-11 p.m. Friday after the Selle Brothers.

On Saturday things will heat up at 6 a.m. when Ray’s Diner starts serving up its annual treat of biscuits and gravy. The beer garden will remain open on Saturday from 11 a.m. to until the beginning of the contest results are announced starting at 4 p.m.

While all of the teams are focused on turning in the tastiest pork, chicken and brisket, the Excelsior Springs Memorial Airport will host a pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. with several other activities planned near the hangars.

To wrap up the long weekend of barbecue activities, at 7 p.m. Saturday evening, a special party will be held at Wabash BBQ Restaurant, 646 S. Kansas City Ave., featuring vocal artist Noe Palma

“We’re really excited for this year’s barbecue contest. Our committee has worked hard once again to bring in some amazing competitors and plenty for everyone to do and see while they’re downtown,” McCullough said.

To learn more about this year’s BBQ and Fly-In, find their event page on Facebook.

By Jae Juarez • jae@leaderpress.com

