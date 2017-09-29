Vest, Pace to wed Oct. 21

September 29, 2017 – Mr. and Mrs. Russell S. Vest, of St. Joseph, Missouri are pleased to announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Lindsey Nicole Vest, to Seth Addison Pace, both of Kansas City, Missouri.

The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Eleanor Thompson and the late Kenneth Thompson, and the late James and Iris Vest, all of St. Joseph.

The prospective groom is the son of Kim Pace of Kansas City, and the grandson of Jeff and Barbara Jones of Excelsior Springs, Missouri and the late Billie and Margaret Pace.

Miss Vest is a 2011 graduate of Lafayette High School and a 2015 graduate of Park University, where she earned a Bachelor of Social Work degree. She is employed as a Client Services Team Lead at Rosnet in Parkville.

Mr. Pace is a 2010 graduate of North Kansas City High School and attended Maple Woods Community College. He is employed as an Alternative Investment Processor at DST Systems in Kansas City. Their wedding will be Oct. 21, 2017 in Kansas City.

By Standard Staff • StandardStaff@leaderpress.com

